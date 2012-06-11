All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Listen To Win Tickets To An Advance Screening of “Brave”

Filed Under: Brave, Listen to Win

Win: Tickets To An Advance Screening of Disney/Pixar’s Brave
Contest Ends:  June 17th, 2012

Listen to Fresh 102.5 all weekend long for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to a 3D advance screening of Disney/Pixar’s Brave! |

Disney/Pixar’s newest film, BRAVE, opens in theatres nationwide on June 22nd! The 3D advance screening is on Wednesday, June 20th, 7pm at Ronnie’s 20.

Brave is a grand adventure full of heart, memorable characters and signature Pixar humor, “Brave” uncovers a new tale in the mysterious Highlands of Scotland where the headstrong Merida (voice of Kelly Macdonald) defies an age-old custom and inadvertently unleashes chaos, forcing her to discover the meaning of true bravery before it’s too late. Opens June 22, 2012, in Disney Digital 3D™ in select theaters.

For more info, visit disney.com.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Nadine says:
    June 13, 2012 at 11:29 am

    Your screening of Brave is listed as Wednesday, June 18th. The 18th is actually MONDAY.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live