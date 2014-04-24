3 St. Louis Happy Hours To Check Out This Week

Need a little post-work fun to help get you through the last half of the week? We’ve got you covered! Check out our list of 5 St. Louis Happy Hours you should add to your must-try list:

Bar Louie: With locations in the Central West End, Kirkwood and St. Charles, chances are there’s a Bar Louie fairly close to where you work or live. Bar Louie’s Happy Hour goes from 4-7 pm and features $3 drafts, $4 house wines and $5 specialty martinis. They also have half-priced appetizers and flatbreads and on Tuesdays, it’s $1 burger night! That’s right a burger for a buck…of course, you have to pay a bit extra for some of the toppings.

Locations:

Central West End

14 Maryland Plaza

314-678-3385

Kirkwood

110 S. Kirkwood Road

314-238-2300

St. Charles

1650 Beale St.

Suite 180

636-0400

Sub Zero Vodka Bar: This Central West End bar boasts the “largest selection of vodka in the country” so if you’re a vodka enthusiast, this is the place for you – they have more than 500 types to choose from! While probably most known as a sushi spot, Sub Zero is also pretty proud of it’s burgers. Sub Zero’s Happy Hour goes from 2-6 pm and features half-priced appetizers, half-priced infused vodkas and a half-priced beer special.

Location:

308 N. Euclid Ave.

St. Louis

314-367-1200

HandleBar: The decor may be geared toward the bicycling crowd, don’t let that scare you away if you don’t ride much. The HandleBar welcomes everyone, “even if you haven’t been on a bike for years…or ever.” HandleBar’s Happy Hour runs from 4-8 pm and includes $1 off draft beers and $2 bartender’s choice beer bottles. They also have a different special each day of the week. Tuesdays are $3 Fireball, Wells and 24oz Kraftig Cans; Wednesdays are $1.50 PBR and Busch Tallboys; Thursdays they have New Belgium specials; Fridays are $1 off drafts and $5 Absolut cocktails; Saturdays are $4 Jameson – any way you like it; and Sundays you can get a $3 White Russian and 5 for $15 Schlafly buckets.

Location:

4127 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis

314-652-2212