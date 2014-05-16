Things To Do In St. Louis This Weekend

The weekend is almost here and if you’re looking for fun stuff to do in St. Louis, we’ve got you covered!

Renaissance Faire: Travel back in time to a 16th century French village at the St. Louis Renaissance Faire at Rotary Park in Wentzville, Missouri. You can watch live jousting, shop the original works of local artisans and watch live entertainment on nine different stages. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, games, and daily free activities while the adults take in the beer, wine and food at three thematic pubs. Get ticket information here.

Art On The Square: The #2 art fair in the country is back this weekend in beautiful Belleville, Illinois. Art On The Square, now in it’s 13th year, features original works from more than 100 artists from around the world, musical performances and local food and drink. Kids will also enjoy an interactive children’s art section where they can create their own masterpiece.

Bark In The Park: Bring your pup and head to Cricket Field in Forest Park for Bark in the Park! The event goes from from 8AM until noon on Saturday, May 17th. You can run in a 5k race, participate in a 1-mile Walk for Animals, enjoy a pancake breakfast and watch the Purina Incredible Dog Team in action. There will also be new pet contests, animal-centric vendors, the doggie agility course and plenty of kid-friendly activities.

IndiHop: Love beer? Great, because this two-neighborhood beer festival has 50 beers for you to sample! The Grove & Cherokee Street come together to give beer connoisseurs the chance to enjoy some of the best local craft beers from the Metro area. Enjoy live entertainment & street performers as you walk in and out of shops sampling beers from Schlafly, Urban Chestnut, 4 Hands Brewery, Griesdieck Brothers, Augusta Brewing Company, The Civil Life Brewing Company, O’Fallon Brewery, Cathedral Square Brewery, 2nd Shit Brewing, Carleville Vineyard & MIcrobrewery, Kirkwood Station Brewing Co., Alpha Brewing Co., Excel Brewery, Square One Brewery & Distrillery & Bat Creek Beer! Attendees can take a shuttle to & from the neighborhoods, and will go home with a unique tasting glass. Cheers!

Taste of Maplewood: Experience the best that the hip suburb of Maplewood has to offer this weekend at Taste of Maplewood. It takes place Saturday, May 17th from noon until 9PM. You can enjoy live music on two stages and tasty food and drinks from local eateries. Vendors will also be battling for bragging rights the the Best of the Taste of Maplewood food and drink contest featuring a panel of local celebrity judges.

Cardinals Games: The boys in red take on the Atlanta Braves this weekend at Busch Stadium and each game has a great promotional item with it. on Friday, May 6th, 25,000 fans 16 and older will receive a replica of the 2013 National League Champions trophy. On Saturday, May 17th, 25,000 fans will take home a beverage jug courtesy of Powerade. On Sunday, May 18th all kids ages 15 and younger will take home a Matt Carpenter bat courtesy of Rawlings.