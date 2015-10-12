5 Tips About Growing Old from Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke turns 90 years old in December, and in a new interview, he shared some tips for growing old, and enjoying your retirement years. Here are the five tips that he shared.

1. “Keep moving.” That’s his main piece of advice, and the title of his new book, which comes out tomorrow. The full title is: “Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths About Aging”.

2. “Don’t start going down the stairs sideways. It feels good on your knees but it throws the hips out and the back starts to go out, the next thing you know, you’ve fallen down and broken your hip. So even if it hurts a little, go down the stairs front-ways.”

3. “Everyone should dance. And everyone should sing . . . Everybody CAN sing. That you do it badly is no reason not to.”

4. Don’t fear death . . . Quote, “You have to realize that you do have a terminal condition, but I very much live in the present and I really don’t worry much about it.”

5. Dick says he thinks the hardest part of getting old is giving up things that you enjoy doing. For him, he can’t play tennis anymore. But he adds, quote, “almost anyone can find that one immersing hobby or pastime that they love to do.”