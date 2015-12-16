12 Days of Trish-Mas: Easy Holiday Appetizer Recipe

All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

This is my go-to recipe when I don’t have a lot of time but I have to bring something. I made this for our CBS Thanksgiving last year as you will see in the video. I thought I’d post it again in case you missed it.  The great thing about this recipe..it’s easy, you can do it the night before and it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your fridge. I know if you’re having a party, your fridge is probably crammed.

 

Here’s the recipe:

Filling:

8 oz. cream cheese
8 oz sour cream
1 can (4 oz) of diced chilies (drained)
1 can (4 oz) chopped black olives (drained)
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (I use a little more than that)
1/2 cup chopped green onion
garlic powder to taste
salt to taste
package of tortillas

Mix all ingredients. Divide filling evenly and spread over tortillas. I think I had 8 in my package and I had one leftover. Roll up and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Unwrap and cut into 1/2 to 3/4 inch slices. Serve with salsa. Enjoy!

Comments

One Comment

  1. mylifeasishan says:
    December 16, 2015 at 10:46 am

    looks delicious

    Reply

