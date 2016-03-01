All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Tim Gunn Slams J-Law’s Oscar Look on Fashion Police

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Tim Gunn had some harsh words for Jennifer Lawrence on Fashion Police last night, revealing on the show that he “loathed” the Oscar winner’s look on Sunday night. Responding to stylist Brad Goreski’s compliments about her black lace dress, Gunn explained, “Well, I hate to be the dissenter here, but the only thing I’ll agree about is the hair and the makeup.” Gunn went on to describe Lawrence’s look as “amateur hour” and compared her Dior Haute Couture gown to something a student might design. “I just felt that she was not arising to the occasion the way that I would expect her to,” he concluded.

 

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Melanie says:
    March 6, 2016 at 3:55 pm

    Her look from last year was better in my opinion 🙂

    Reply

