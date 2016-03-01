Tim Gunn Slams J-Law’s Oscar Look on Fashion Police

Tim Gunn had some harsh words for Jennifer Lawrence on Fashion Police last night, revealing on the show that he “loathed” the Oscar winner’s look on Sunday night. Responding to stylist Brad Goreski’s compliments about her black lace dress, Gunn explained, “Well, I hate to be the dissenter here, but the only thing I’ll agree about is the hair and the makeup.” Gunn went on to describe Lawrence’s look as “amateur hour” and compared her Dior Haute Couture gown to something a student might design. “I just felt that she was not arising to the occasion the way that I would expect her to,” he concluded.