VIDEO: Homemade Shamrock Shake Recipe!

If you are looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and try out a fast food fan favorite this recipe is perfect for you!

The great thing about this recipe is it looks and tastes just like the McDonald’s shake, but with healthier options and no artificial food coloring.

Total Time: 5 minutes

Hands On Time: 5 minutes

Makes 2 shakes

Ingredients

2 cups vanilla ice cream

¾ cup milk

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

Directions

Place the ice cream, milk, cream, mint, vanilla extract, and peppermint extract in a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy.

If you are feeling a little more on the wild side, CLICK HERE for the boozy recipe.

Related: Watch How Clementine’s Ice Cream Makes Their Naughty and Nice Ice Cream