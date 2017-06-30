Trish’s Dishes: Cold n’ Crunchy

All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Cold n' Crunchy. My mom has been making this for as long as I can remember. Enjoy!
This is soooo good! It’s perfect if you’re having a bbq this weekend. Kids and adults love it!  Enjoy!

 

2 1/2 cups Rice Krispies

2 cups coconut flakes

1 cup chopped pecans

1 stick of margarine or butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream

Mix Rice Krispies, coconut, pecans and melted butter. Toast in 300 degree oven for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add brown sugar to hot mixture. Let cool. Spread half of cooled mixture in a 9 x 13 pan. Slice ice cream and place on top of this mixture. Spread remaining coconut/pecan mixture on top of ice cream. Put in freezer until ready to serve. Cut in squares as if you were slicing a cake. Let me know what you think!

If you have a recipe I MUST try, send it to trish@kezk.com

