DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold May Not Compete Tonight

They say the show must go on, but maybe not for Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold. People reports that the 23-year-old partner of Hamilton star Jordan Fisher is questionable for tonight’s live episode after injuring her knee. “Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” says a source. “Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow, but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday.” Fisher and Arnold are considered frontrunners to win this season of DWTS and Arnold is the only pro remaining in the competition to have never won the Mirrorball Trophy. Sharna Burgess, who previously competed on this season of DWTS with Derek Fisher, is learning Arnold’s dance moves for tonight if needed.

