Listen To Win Tickets To An Evening With Leslie Odom, Jr.

Win: A pair of tickets to An Evening With Leslie Odom, Jr.

Contest Ends: Friday, November 17, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to “An Evening With Leslie Odom, Jr.” with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Hall on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Multifaceted performer Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for originating the Tony Award-winning role of Aaron Burr in the original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton and his role in the TV series Smash, joins the SLSO for an extraordinary event. Performing hits from his debut solo album that quickly rose to number one on the Billboard and iTunes Jazz charts and more, this one-night-only concert is the perfect way to begin your holiday season. Gather your friends and family and do not miss your chance to see Leslie Odom, Jr.!

Tickets are on sale now.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.