Listen To Win Tickets To Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

Win: A pair of tickets to see Jim Brickman

Contest Ends: Friday, November 17, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at 3 p.m.

Jim Brickman delivers the sound and spirit of the season with carols, classics and original songs on his 21st holiday tour. Holiday music brings yuletide memories to life as Brickman helps you escape from the holiday hustle-bustle and keeps your days merry and bright.

Tickets are on sale now – click here for ticket information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.