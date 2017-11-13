Listen To Win Tickets To Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo

(credit: stlzoo.org)

Win: A 4-pack of tickets to Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo

Contest Ends: Friday, November 17, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo. Wild Lights starts on November 24, 2017, and ends on December 30, 2017.

Stroll through the Saint Louis Zoo’s enchanting holiday wonderland and enjoy over half a million twinkling lights and festive fun for the whole family!

More details at stlzoo.org

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules. .

