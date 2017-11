Just in time for the holidays, Oreo is coming out with their very own candy cane!

You can find Oreo Cookies & Crème Candy Canes Walmart and Amazon.

Happy #NationalCandyDay! There's a whole treasure trove of new Christmas candy out in stores now, including new Oreo candy canes! Found these at Woodman's. A post shared by @candyhunting on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

The other wacky candy cane flavors this holiday season you might see are, pickle flavored and bacon candy canes!

