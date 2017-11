Laura Hettiger from “Great Day St. Louis” on KMOV must have been REALLY excited for Taylor Swift’s new album on Friday, because her traffic report was full of Taylor’s song titles.

She said there was “Blank Space” on the roads heading downtown, and that people could be “Fearless” as they headed out to clear highways.

Taylor actually saw it, and she Tweeted, quote, “My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU.”

Nice job Laura, enjoy the social media love!