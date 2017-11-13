If you are a wine lover or know someone that is, this could be your next holiday adventure!
Make your own wine bottle Christmas tree! Delish reports Wine Bottle Christmas trees are flourishing on Instagram.
Tag a friend who would love this tree 😍 • • #wine #winebottlechristmastree #epicureanhotel #elevage #bernssteakhouse #foodandwine #tampa #florida #southtampa #christmastree #tampachristmas #happyholidays #winetree #holidaytree #merrychristmas #thefestivitiescontinue #christmaslights #boutiquehotel #tampahotel
Seems much more fun to decorate than your typical christmas tree? Right!
Cheers and happy holidays!
Not a big Pinot Noir fan? How about a Pineapple Christmas Tree? Check it out here!