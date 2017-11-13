If you are a wine lover or know someone that is, this could be your next holiday adventure!

Make your own wine bottle Christmas tree! Delish reports Wine Bottle Christmas trees are flourishing on Instagram.

#winebottlechristmastree 🍷🍴 A post shared by Roseanna Goode (@roseygoode) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Seems much more fun to decorate than your typical christmas tree? Right!

Cheers and happy holidays!

#hotelone #skybar #winebottlechristmastree A post shared by @medoralady on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:56am PST

