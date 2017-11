You know when you’re lying down with your phone in front of your face, accidentally launch your camera’s selfie mode, and laugh out loud at how silly you look from underneath? One woman is taking pictures like that on purpose, both to make people smile and prove a point about so-called “unflattering” pictures and angles.

Liu’s account is a great reminder that we don’t always need to take ourselves so very seriously on social media.

Surry for Mainely taking so many nature pics 🤷🏻‍♀️ comment w/ your favorite travel buddy ✈️ A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Get rich or die chinning 🤷🏻‍♀️ wishing I had the 🗝 to a place like this 😩 A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Seriously in disbe-leaf that all of you have (fall)owed me 💕 let me know where I should def go next in my chinventures 🤓 A post shared by Michelle Liu • Chinchelle (@chinventures) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT