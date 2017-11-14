WATCH: Preview of Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas Train’

So far we’ve only seen the trailer for Hallmark’s new Christmas movie, The Christmas Train. Now there’s a clip from the movie!

Starring Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Joan Cusack and Danny Glover. The Christmas Train is based on David Baldacci’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Dermot stars as a jaded journalist named Tom who is traveling by train from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles. Along the way he meets some pretty memorable characters, including Agnes (Cusask), Max (Glover) and of course, Eleanor (Williams-Paisley), whom he used to date. A little holiday magic mixed with locomotive adventures sends Tom on a “journey that will take him into the rugged terrain of his own heart.”

The Christmas Train premiers on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 25, at 7 p.m.

Here’s the trailer: