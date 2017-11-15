Dough Co. Opens at West County Mall

By Marty Linck
Filed Under: cookie dough, Dough Co, Food, St. Louis, West County Mall

Calling all cookie dough fans!!

While you are shopping this holiday season at West County Mall spending dough why not enjoy some dough… cookie dough that is!

According to Fox 2, Dough Co., which opened Wednesday morning, offers cookie dough by the scoop served in cups or cones, as well as cookie dough sandwiches.

They offer 9 flavors with lots of toppings, and is safe to eat because the ingredients include heat treated flour and  pasteurized eggs.

You can find the Dough Co. located in the West County Mall Food Court.

Click here to follow them! 

 

