Taylor Swift Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Delicate’

By Hayden Wright

In its first few days of release, Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation quickly eclipsed the sales of every other album in 2017. Critics and fans have responded enthusiastically to the new material, from “Look What You Made Me Do” to “Call It What You Want.” In addition to her Saturday Night Live performance last weekend, Taylor has unveiled a series of behind-the-music videos on YouTube, taking fans into her songwriting process.

Related: Ed Sheeran on Taylor Swift’s ‘Dress’: It Wasn’t Me

The latest explores the writing and recording of “Delicate.” We get to see Taylor at work, hearing playback from previous sessions and figuring out how to layer new elements over the song. Shot mostly on smartphones, the video shows the nitty gritty of making an album. Taylor mulls over one particular section of the song and we watch her perfect the line, delivery and melody.

Watch the video here: