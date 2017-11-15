Titanic Is Coming Back to Movie Theaters This December

Jack and Rose are back on the big screen, and now you can have them on the small screen too.

According to Fortune, the movie will be shown in either 2D or 3D, and has been remastered in Dolby Vision’s ultra-high-definition format. It’ll be shown in more than 85 AMC locations that have Dolby Vision capabilities, and 20 of those will also offer 3D viewings starting December 1st.

Director James Cameron has said this is the best looking ‘Titanic’ ever.

You can get your tickets to the film that grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 academy awards starting today on AMC’s website right.

Get your tickets HERE.