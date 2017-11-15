WATCH: P!nk Carpool Karaoke

Trish
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

P!nk appeared on Tuesday night’s installment of The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke, where she revealed that she wanted to marry Jon Bon Jovi as a child and was “devastated” when he wed his high school sweetheart Dorothea. She added that when she actually met Bon Jovi years later, she told him the story and he sent her a pair of leather pants and a note that read, “Now you can finally get into my pants.” P!nk also dished that when she was N’Sync’s opening act back in 2000, she went on a date with Joey Fatone. However, she put him in the “friend zone” because she prefers bad boys.

