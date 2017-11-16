Police Department Is Asking for Christmas Gifts Instead of Handing Out Tickets

We’ve seen other towns do this the last few years, so it’s starting to be a trend . . .

This week, a police department in northern Pennsylvania stopped handing out tickets for minor traffic violations. And instead, they’re handing out flyers asking people to donate CHRISTMAS GIFTS to underprivileged kids.

The police department in St. Marys, Pennsylvania posted about it on Facebook over the weekend. (St. Marys is about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.)

The flyers say, quote, “In the spirit of the holidays, we are waiving the issuance of a citation in hopes that you will drop off an unwrapped toy to our Police Department.” Meaning it’s voluntary, and all the presents are going to a charity called Project Gifts.

Obviously it’s just for small things, like minor speeding violations . . . you might not get a flyer if you’re doing 120 with your head hanging out of your sunroof. You’ll still get in trouble for that.

And obviously they don’t want people TRYING to get pulled over. So they also said you don’t have to get stopped by a cop to help out. You can just drop off a gift without breaking the law first.

Could we get this trend started in St. Louis?