WATCH: Megyn Kelly Confuses Dermot Mulroney with Dylan McDermott

TODAY anchor Megyn Kelly had an awkward moment on Wednesday when she referred to her guest Dermot Mulroney as “Dylan”—as in Dylan McDermott. Mulroney quickly and good-naturedly corrected her, who then remarked that she was “going to raise Dylan McDermott in a second.” He was on to promote his Hallmark movie “The Christmas Train”

The two similarly aged actors with the similar Irish names were once the subject of a popular mock game show on Saturday Night Live entitled “Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney.” Were she to play this game, Kelly would clearly lose.