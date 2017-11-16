All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

WATCH: Megyn Kelly Confuses Dermot Mulroney with Dylan McDermott

Trish By Trish Gazall
Filed Under: Dermot Mulroney, Dylan McDermott, Megyn Kelly

TODAY anchor Megyn Kelly had an awkward moment on Wednesday when she referred to her guest Dermot Mulroney as “Dylan”—as in Dylan McDermott. Mulroney quickly and good-naturedly corrected her, who then remarked that she was “going to raise Dylan McDermott in a second.” He was on to promote his Hallmark movie “The Christmas Train”

The two similarly aged actors with the similar Irish names were once the subject of a popular mock game show on Saturday Night Live entitled “Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney.” Were she to play this game, Kelly would clearly lose.

More from Trish Gazall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live