While you’re enjoying your turkey on Thanksgiving, why not throw in a glass of “healthy” wine?

Weight Watchers has unveiled its new line of diet wine called Cense, starting with a white wine.

The company says its sauvignon blanc has 85 calories a glass, compared to 120 for a typical glass of white wine.

A rosé is also in the works.

And if you don’t want your guests to know you are serving diet wine, the bottle comes with a Weight Watchers sticker on the back that’s easy to peel off.

Click here to read more!