11 Weird Things That Help Relieve Stress in Seconds

The holiday season can be stressful for everyone. With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled a list of 11 weird tricks that actually work when it comes to relieving stress. Here they are:

1. Fake a Smile. Who knows, it might even influence the atmosphere of whatever else is going on around you.

2. Put your thumb in your mouth and blow on it. Doing this will activate something called your vagus nerve, which in turn will decrease your heart rate and blood pressure.

3. Blow on your thumb. This is because your thumb has its own pulse, and blowing on it will slow the pulse and therefore decrease your stress.

4. Chew some gum. Chewing gum while you’re stressed has been shown to reduce your overall anxiety in any given situation.

5. Find fractals. Fractals are patterns that you find organically in nature, such as the petals of a flower or the diametric shape of a spiderweb. Taking some time to find them can reduce your stress by up to 60 percent.

6. Take a deep breath. This type of breathing will slow your heart rate.

7. Stand near a plant. The presence of plants in an office space instantly reduces blood pressure, and even increases productivity.

8. Apply pressure between your second and third knuckles. This will activate a nerve that will help to reduce that awful fluttery feeling you get when you’re feeling super stressed out.

9. Try an easy yoga pose. A few simple yoga poses can easily be done at home in mere minutes, and the movements will help encourage deep breathing as well as bodily awareness.

10. Drink some green tea. Green tea contains theanine, an amino acid that has been found to counteract the effects of caffeine.

Knock a few chores off your list. Between the walking and the act of the chore itself, you’ll be sure to calm down a little in no time.

