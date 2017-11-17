All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

NYC’s Plaza Hotel Offers Home Alone 2-Inspired Stay

Filed Under: Home Alone
(photo by: Youtube.com)

New York City’s Plaza Hotel is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York by offering a room package inspired by the beloved Christmas film. According to Consequence of Sound, the “Home Alone 2 Anniversary Room Package” includes a branded Home Alone 2 backpack, an “over-the-top ice cream sundae,” and a paint can (like the one Kevin used a paint can to give Marv brain damage in the first film). It also comes with Home Alone DVDs and Blu-ray discs. Rates begin at $895 a night. You can cough up more cash for extras like express passes to the top of the Empire State Building and a four-hour limousine tour.

