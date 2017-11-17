All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Pringles Has Made an Entire Thanksgiving Dinner in Chip Form

I think the question most of are asking at this point is…”WHY?”

Pringles just created a Thanksgiving dinner in CHIP FORM.

It’s a box with eight different flavored stacks of Pringles:  Turkey . . . creamed corn . . . stuffing . . . mashed potatoes . . . cranberry sauce . . . green bean casserole . . . mac and cheese . . . and pumpkin pie.

Unfortunately, they’re just testing it out this year so you probably won’t be able to get your hands on it.  But assuming the tests go well, these could be everywhere next year.

