WATCH: Mariah Carey Not a Fan of Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Not to be a total scrooge, but Mariah Carey tells People that there are a few Yuletide traditions she’s not a huge fan of. For example, she doesn’t like being called “Queen of Christmas” thanks to her modern-day holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” “I don’t accept the name because I feel like it’s [too much],” she says. “I humbly thank [fans] and I do have an extraordinary love for the holiday season and it is the best time of year.” Another Christmas caveat: Don’t invite Mariah to your ugly Christmas sweater party. “Everybody likes to do their Christmas sweater and I just create my own [ensembles],” she admits.

hmmmm…but she did release a new Christmas song called The Star. It’s on the soundtrack for the movie of the same name that opens today.