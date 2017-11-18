5 Thanksgiving Travel Hacks to Make Your Holiday Less Stressful

Traveling over the holidays is guaranteed to be crazy. Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of travel hacks that are sure to make your Thanksgiving trip a little less stressful. Here they are:

Take the train. According to those Department of Transportation statistics, only 2-3 percent of holiday travel happens by bus, train, or ship. Which means a lot less competition compared to the road. If you have to drive, do it right. The best time to hit the road on Thanksgiving morning to beat traffic is a shudder-inducing 6 a.m. Fly on Thanksgiving. According to USA Today, flying on Thanksgiving is actually cheaper than flying on the Wednesday beforehand; just make sure you give yourself enough time to get to the feast–even if your flight is delayed. Check security lines before you get to the airport. Check how long the security lines are expected to be at your airport with the “My TSA” app. Don’t check a bag if you’re flying. Pack a carry-on with essentials: a few changes of clothes, travel liquids, and that’s it. If you are traveling during the holidays, let us know where your headed! Click here for more traveling tips!