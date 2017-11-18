5 Thanksgiving Travel Hacks to Make Your Holiday Less Stressful

Traveling over the holidays is guaranteed to be crazy. Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of travel hacks that are sure to make your Thanksgiving trip a little less stressful. Here they are:
- Take the train. According to those Department of Transportation statistics, only 2-3 percent of holiday travel happens by bus, train, or ship. Which means a lot less competition compared to the road.
- If you have to drive, do it right. The best time to hit the road on Thanksgiving morning to beat traffic is a shudder-inducing 6 a.m.
- Fly on Thanksgiving. According to USA Today, flying on Thanksgiving is actually cheaper than flying on the Wednesday beforehand; just make sure you give yourself enough time to get to the feast–even if your flight is delayed.
- Check security lines before you get to the airport. Check how long the security lines are expected to be at your airport with the “My TSA” app.
- Don’t check a bag if you’re flying. Pack a carry-on with essentials: a few changes of clothes, travel liquids, and that’s it.
If you are traveling during the holidays, let us know where your headed!