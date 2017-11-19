All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

The Actual Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

(Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Somewhere in the world, someone is going to have the bright idea to buy all of the stuff from the “12 Days of Christmas” song.  Not me.  Although I did spend last Christmas giving lots of $1 tips to nine ladies dancing.

PNC Financial Services just released their annual breakdown of how much it would cost you to buy everything from the “12 Days of Christmas”, from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming.

And the total is . . . $34,558.65.  That’s up $195.16 from last year.

None of the 12 things went down in price, but three went up . . .

1.  Pear trees went up 5.2%, and one will cost you $9.96 more this year.

 

2.  Five gold rings will cost you 10% more this year, $75 extra, or $15 per ring.

 

3.  And the 10 lords-a-leaping got a 2% raise, up $110.20, or $11.02 more per lord.

 

 

The most expensive items on the list are the seven swans-a-swimming.  They’ll cost you $13,125, or $1,875 each.  I hope they’re tasty for that price.

