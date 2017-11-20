Traffic ‘Cone Weed’ Is Town’s Christmas Miracle

All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

FreeImages.com

At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it, the AP reports. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed “Cone Weed” is something of a Christmas miracle to locals in Huntersville, North Carolina. According to WBTV, someone decorated the “Cone Weed” with tinsel and ornaments last week. Traffic Cone Weed Is Towns Christmas Miracle

The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following. The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed decked in tinsel and ornaments last week.

Property owner Madeline Phillips said her son mowed around “Cone Weed” during the summer, and calls it “a beacon of hope.” A graphic designer has created a line of Christmas clothes and has sold more than 200 shirts, with proceeds helping local families through HopeMatch.org. There’s also a Facebook fan page.

