8 Thanksgiving TV Marathons to Watch Post-Feast

There’s no better way to follow a Thanksgiving feast than to lie on the couch for a marathon of a favorite — or new show. With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven marathons you won’t want to miss on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the long weekend. Here they are:

Friends (1 p.m. to 6 p.m on TBS) The Godfather I & II (All Day, beginning at 9 a.m. on AMC) She’s Gotta Have It (Streaming on Netflix) The Simpsons (8 p.m. to Midnight on FXX) Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (2 p.m. to 2 a.m., November 24 on Food Network) Law and Order: SVU (9 a.m. to 10 p.m., November 25 on USA) Hallmark Holiday Movies (Basically 24/7, Hallmark Channel) NFL Thanksgiving Games: 3 games on Thanksgiving beginning at 11:30 am, Los Angeles Chargers face the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions –3:30 pm, and the New York Giants face the Washington Redskins – 7:30 pm. Click here for more!