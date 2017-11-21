All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

8 Thanksgiving TV Marathons to Watch Post-Feast

By Marty Linck
Filed Under: Movies, thanksgiving, TV Shows
(Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

There’s no better way to follow a Thanksgiving feast than to lie on the couch for a marathon of a favorite — or new show. With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven marathons you won’t want to miss on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the long weekend. Here they are:

  1. Friends (1 p.m. to 6 p.m on TBS)
  2. The Godfather I & II (All Day, beginning at 9 a.m. on AMC)
  3. She’s Gotta Have It (Streaming on Netflix)
  4. The Simpsons (8 p.m. to Midnight on FXX)
  5. Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (2 p.m. to 2 a.m., November 24 on Food Network)
  6. Law and Order: SVU (9 a.m. to 10 p.m., November 25 on USA)
  7. Hallmark Holiday Movies (Basically 24/7, Hallmark Channel)
  8. NFL Thanksgiving Games: 3 games on Thanksgiving beginning at 11:30 amLos Angeles Chargers face the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings meet the Detroit Lions –3:30 pm, and the New York Giants face the Washington Redskins – 7:30 pm.

Click here for more!

 

More from Marty Linck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live