Putting Up Holiday Decorations Early Makes You Happier

It’s time to stop looking at your neighbors like they’re crazy when their Christmas lights go up a whole month early. Why? Because according to experts, putting up holiday decorations early could make you happier. Who knew decorations could change the psychological game?

There’s an unwritten rule that you shouldn’t decorate for Christmas until after Thanksgiving. But now that we know putting up holiday decorations could increase happiness, we’re putting up our Christmas trees and hanging our lights ASAP. How about a little fake snow for the windows too? Done. We should probably start listening to Christmas music too. Given the constant barrage of bad news lately, we think we could all use a little bit more cheer in our lives. Holiday decorations to the rescue.

So, how exactly does putting up holiday decorations early make us happier? The explanation actually makes a lot of sense.

“Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past and it helps people understand their identity. For many putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods. It may be a bittersweet feeling. Perhaps the holidays serve as a reminder of when a loved one was still alive. Or maybe looking at a Christmas tree reminds someone of what life was like when they still believed in Santa. For people who have lost a loved one, the holidays may serve as a reminder of happy times they had with that person in the past. Decorating early may help them feel more connected with that individual.”

