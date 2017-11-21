All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

SURVEY: Your Age Determines Your Favorite Christmas Movies

Interesting new research reveals your age can reveal your favorite Christmas movies.

But a company called Christmas Lights Etc. did a survey on people’s favorites, and they broke them down into age groups.

And it turns out the older folks are more into the classics, which isn’t surprising.  But younger adults seem to enjoy a mix of old and new.  Although the newest movie anyone named was “Elf” from 2003.  Here’s the breakdown:

 

Ages 60-plus: 

1.  “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

2.  “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

3.  “White Christmas” (1954)

 

50 to 59: 

1.  “It’s a Wonderful Life”

2.  “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

3.  “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

 

40 to 49: 

1.  “A Christmas Story” (1983)

2.  “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

3.  “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

 

30 to 39: 

1.  “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

2.  “Home Alone” (1990)

3.  “Elf” (2003)

 

30 and under: 

1.  How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

2.  “A Christmas Story”

3.  “Home Alone”

 

