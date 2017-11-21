All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Thanksgiving Pie Break Down

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

When it comes to their Thanksgiving pies, Americans are staunch traditionalists, according to the annual Delta Dental Thanksgiving pie survey out today. The survey has been tracking this key facet of America’s sweet tooth for the last three years.

America's favorite Thanksgiving pies, by-the-numbers

The number one spot should be no surprise. Pumpkin pie reigns supreme once again, with 36 percent of American adults saying it’s their favorite (beating out the next pie in line by more than double).

Other interesting survey findings:

• Pecan pie (17 percent), which again garnered the number two spot, finds waning support from just one group, Millennials (10 percent).

• The widest favoritism gap between the sexes belongs to apple pie, which snagged the number three spot, with 17 percent of men saying it’s their top Thanksgiving pie compared to 11 percent of women.

• Consistently scraping the bottom of the barrel with all age groups, regions and sexes, is strawberry pie.

Click here to read more!

