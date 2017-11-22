2017 Thanksgiving by the Numbers

The first Thanksgiving celebration, in 1621, was a three-day harvest feast shared by settlers in the Plymouth Colony and members of the Wampanoag tribe.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday.

Since then, each Thanksgiving millions of Americans gather around the table to feast on Turkey and spend time with their family and friends. Here’s a look at America’s second favorite holiday by the numbers.

Thanksgiving dinner

• Average number of calories consumed on Thanksgiving: 4,500

• Time it takes the average male to burn 4,500 calories: 10 hours and 41 minutes

• Average cost of a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner: $49.87

• Average cost of a 16-pound whole frozen turkey: $17

• Estimated amount spent on Thanksgiving turkeys each year: $780+ million

Thanksgiving shopping trends

• Average person’s Thanksgiving weekend spending: $289+

• Number of people who shopped over Thanksgiving weekend 2016: 154 million

• Amount spent online over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016: $5.27 billion

• Thanksgiving greeting cards exchanged each year: 16 million

Thanksgiving entertainment

• Year the Thanksgiving football tradition began (Yale vs. Princeton): 1876

• First year NFL games were played on Thanksgiving: 1920

• Year of the first Macy’s Parade: 1924

• Distance of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route: 2.65 miles

• Number of spectators that attend the parade each year: three million

• Estimated number of TV viewers: 50 million

Thanksgiving travel and safety

• Number of Americans who will travel this Thanksgiving holiday: 48.7 million (the most since 2007)

• Percentage of travelers who will drive to their destinations: 89.4 percent

• Most popular destination via air travel: 1- Las Vegas, 2- San Francisco, 3- San Diego

• Estimated number of traffic fatalities each Thanksgiving weekend: 437

• Property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving: $28 million

Information provided by financial website WalletHub.