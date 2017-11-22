Are Holiday Cards Still Relevant?

This subject may cause quite a debate, but please … NO fighting :)!

The question for you – in the modern, digital, social media world, are people still going to take the time to mail out holiday cards this year?

Apparently the answer is, absolutely yes. According to a new survey, 89% of people say they’re planning to mail out their annual holiday cards this year and they’re also planning on receiving a lot of cards.

Two-thirds of people say they receive more than 25 cards in the average year. Just under 10% of people usually get more than 100.

What about you? Are you planning on sending out holiday cards?