Are Holiday Cards Still Relevant?

Photo by: KEZK

This subject may cause quite a debate, but please … NO fighting :)!

The question for you – in the modern, digital, social media world, are people still going to take the time to mail out holiday cards this year?

Apparently the answer is, absolutely yes.  According to a new survey, 89% of people say they’re planning to mail out their annual holiday cards this year and they’re also planning on receiving a lot of cards.

Two-thirds of people say they receive more than 25 cards in the average year.  Just under 10% of people usually get more than 100.

What about you?  Are you planning on sending out holiday cards?

