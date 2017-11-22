Best Christmas Lights Displays in St. Louis

‘Tis the season for twinkling lights! So where can you find the best Christmas light displays in St. Louis?

Here’s a list of some of the best displays you can find (and some are free too!)

Tilles Park Winter Wonderland

9551 Litzsinger Rd.

Ladue, M0 63124

Winter Wonderland opens November 22 and closes December 30. The park is open to vehicular traffic and carriage rides Sunday through Friday from 5:30-9:30pm. Saturdays are reserved for carriage rides only. Enjoy various Christmas scenes and displays as you travel through. No reservations are needed and admission is paid as vehicles exit the park. The admission fee for a family vehicle is $10.

Way of Lights at Our Lady of the Snows

442 South Demazenod Dr.

Belleville, IL 62223

These light displays have been going on for over 45 years and are free, but they do ask for donations. Open from November 17 through December 31. The light displays and activities go from 5-9pm nightly. You can explore the Way of Lights and its one million Christmas lights draped over trees, fences, and displays. There are also fun indoor activities to enjoy, such as, Christmas displays made out of Legos and a Christmas tree display, as well as a petting zoo and donkey and camel rides for just $6!

Saint Louis Zoo Wild Lights

Government Drive

St. Louis, MO 63110

Stroll through the Saint Louis Zoo’s enchanting holiday wonderland and enjoy over half a million twinkling lights and festive fun for the whole family! Wild Lights is held on select nights, November 24 to December 30. Visit stlzoo.org/wildlights for specific dates and to purchase tickets.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights

1200 Lynch Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

Enjoy thousands of lights in one historic setting at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, Thursdays through Sundays, November 16 to December 30 from 5-10pm. The self-guided walking tour through the brewery lights is free and open to all ages.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom

5300 Fox Creek Rd.

Pacific, MO 63069

Santa’s Magical Kingdom is located in Jellystone park right next to Six Flags. The park is open every night starting November 17 through January 7, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The park opens at 5:30pm and closes at 10:30pm Sunday through Thursday and closes at 11pm Friday and Saturday. After you gaze at the lights, get your photo with Santa, check out the Kringle’s store or go on a train ride!

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags

4900 Six Flags Road

Eureka, MO 63025

Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags St. Louis. It’s the most magical time of the year filled with enchanting experiences that will help create those special family fun outings again and again. The breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit. Holiday in the Park is open select dates November 18 through January 1.

Christmas Wonderland in Rock Spring Park

P.O. Box 1010

Alton, IL 62002

Christmas Wonderland is open November 24 through December 27. Enjoy more than 4 million lights in captivating displays. Also take your child’s photo with Santa Claus in the enchanted forest and visit the petting zoo!