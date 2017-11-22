All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

CMA Country Christmas Stars Answer Christmas Trivia

Filed Under: Christmas, Trivia

You’ll be laughing “ho, ho ho!” when you check out the new set of CMA Country Christmas promos in which this year’s performers on the annual holiday special try to answer holiday trivia.

For example, while singers like Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballereini and Chris Young answer “fruit,” “really old fruit” and “cake” when asked what fruitcake is made from, host Reba McEntire quips, “The main ingredients of a fruitcake is tequila…If they had tequila in it, I would’ve liked them better.”

As for Santa Claus’ real name, Dustin Lynch, Trisha Yearwood and Dan + Shay are torn between “Kris Kringle” and “Saint Nick”–except for Reba, who swears it’s “Fred.”

 

CMA Country Christmas airs November 27 on ABC.

