Get Ready for Small Business Saturday

As you hit the big stores today, don’t forget tomorrow is small business Saturday.

According to results from the 2017 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, released by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) and American Express, show that six in ten (61%) U.S. consumers are aware that Small Business Saturday exists and of those, 82% plan to shop at a small, independently-owned retailer or dine at a small, independently-owned restaurant on that day.

Created by American Express in 2010 as a way to help small businesses get more customers, Small Business Saturday is held annually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

“Small Business Saturday provides people an opportunity to discover and celebrate the variety of small businesses that make their communities thrive.” said Elizabeth Rutledge, executive vice president, global advertising and brand management at American Express. “Beyond visiting their favorite go-to spots, shoppers say Small Business Saturday inspires them to visit places they have not been to before and would not have otherwise tried.”

A few of our favorite local small shops are:

Christopher’s in Kirkwood

Big River Running Company

Leopard Boutique

Left Bank Books

Treats Unleashed

You’re encouraged to tweet your favorite small business using the hashtag #ShopSmall.

To discover and share the impact shopping small has in your state, visit: http://www.shopsmall.com/mystate.