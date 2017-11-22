All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

LIST: The 10 Topics That Are Most Likely to Start a Fight on Thanksgiving

 If we asked you to name the #1 topic that could start a fight on Thanksgiving this year . . . you’d probably get it on your first guess.

According to a new survey by FiveThirtyEight.com, President Trump/Politics is BY FAR the most dangerous topic to bring up with family tomorrow.  37% of people agreed it’s #1.  The rest of the ten riskiest topics are a little harder to guess . . . but almost all of them have a political element.

1.  Trump/Politics.

 

2.  Personal debt.

 

3.  Healthcare.

 

4.  The economy.

 

5.  Immigration.

 

6.  Gay marriage.

 

7.  Congress.

 

8.  Terrorism.

 

9.  The environment.

 

10.  Foreign policy.  (Economic inequality just missed the top 10 at #11.) 

 

