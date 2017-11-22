LIST: The 10 Topics That Are Most Likely to Start a Fight on Thanksgiving

If we asked you to name the #1 topic that could start a fight on Thanksgiving this year . . . you’d probably get it on your first guess.

According to a new survey by FiveThirtyEight.com, President Trump/Politics is BY FAR the most dangerous topic to bring up with family tomorrow. 37% of people agreed it’s #1. The rest of the ten riskiest topics are a little harder to guess . . . but almost all of them have a political element.

1. Trump/Politics.

2. Personal debt.

3. Healthcare.

4. The economy.

5. Immigration.

6. Gay marriage.

7. Congress.

8. Terrorism.

9. The environment.

10. Foreign policy. (Economic inequality just missed the top 10 at #11.)

