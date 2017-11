No need to panic….yet.

If the holidays weren’t already expensive enough, here’s something else to add to the list.

Apparently, we’re facing a Christmas tree SHORTAGE this year, so the prices are going to be up 5% to 10% all over the country.

The main reason is that the trees for this year should’ve been planted in 2008 . . . but since that was when the recession was raging, fewer farmers planted them, so the supply is down.

