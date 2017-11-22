All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Trish's Dishes: Crunchy Jalepeno Mac & Cheese

Trish
Ohhh this looks yummy!! Assigned to bring an app this Friendsgiving? Make everyone happy with this Crunchy Jalapeño Mac & Cheese dish! (full recipe below)

Full recipe

Ingredients

1 box macaroni and cheese dinner mix , (7.25 oz./200 g)
butter , as directed by package
milk , as directed by package, plus 1/4 cup
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. paprika
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend , divided
1 cup FRENCH’S™ Crispy Jalapeños
Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Grease 8 – 4 oz. ramekins and place on baking sheet.
COOK macaroni and cheese according to package.
STIR in the additional 1/4 cup milk, chili powder and paprika while the macaroni is still hot. Add cheddar cheese and 1 cup Italian cheese blend and continue to stir, over low heat, until melted. Take off heat and mix in half the Jalapeños.
FILL ramekins.
TOP each with remaining Italian cheese blend and Crispy Jalapeños. Bake in oven 10 minutes until cheese melts.

