WATCH: Sofia Vergara Gets English Lessons from Ellen

Trish
Filed Under: Ellen, Modern Family, Sofia Vergara, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
On Tuesday’s episode of Ellen, host Ellen DeGeneres decided to put Modern Family star Sofia Vergara’s language skills to test. “I have been trying to teach myself Spanish, so I’ve been doing a Spanish word of the day,” Ellen explained. “So I thought I would teach you an English word!” First, she had the actress pronounce the word “flabbergasted.” Vergara pulled it off in a perfect American accent. However, she was thrown off by “discombobulated” and was unable to say it correctly. “It’s because I’m nervous!” Vergara insisted. “That is not even a word. You’re just doing it to ruin my reputation.”

