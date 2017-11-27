All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially Engaged

We discussed this earlier this morning–I’ve always thought you’re either a “royal family” fan or you’re not.

If you are, then it’s a big day because it’s official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and expected to wed this coming spring.

The long-anticipated announcement finally arrived on Monday morning from UK’s Kensington Palace. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family,” the royal household said in a statement.

“Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessings of Ms. Markle’s parents.” Markle’s parents added in a statement released by the palace, “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.”

Furthermore, Markle’s future in-laws, Prince William and Duchess Kate, released a statement saying, “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” while Prince Charles told reporters he was “thrilled” at the news.

