GRAMMY Nominees for 2018 Announced

The Recording Academy has revealed the full list of nominees for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

JAY-Z leads with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D., and SZA all received five nods.

Related: JAY-Z Set to Receive GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award

This year’s ceremony will air live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm.

The Late Late Show’s James Corden will host this year’s show.

See the nominees below.

Album of the Year

Awaken My Love by Childish Gambino

4:44 by JAY-Z

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama by Lorde

24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Record of the Year

“Redbone” by Childish Gambino

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” by JAY-Z

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

“4:44” by JAY-Z

“Issues” by Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” by Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid

“That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop duo/group performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

MORE: What Donald Trump had to do with the smash-hit remix of ‘Despacito’

Pop vocal album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Rock performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Metal performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Rock song

“Atlas, Rise!” (Metallica)

“Blood in the Cut” (K.Flay)

“Go to War” (Nothing More)

“Run” (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” (Avenged Sevenfold)

Rock album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — the War on Drugs

R&B performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

R&B song

“First Began” (PJ Morton)

“Location” (Khalid)

“Redbone” (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” (Bruno Mars)

Urban contemporary album

Free 6lack — 6lack

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — the Weeknd

R&B album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Rap performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/sung performance

“Prblms” — 6lack

“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Rap song

“Bodak Yellow” (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)

“Humble.” (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” (Rapsody)

“The Story of O.J.” (Jay-Z)

Rap album

4:44 — Jay-Z

Damn. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Country solo performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Country song

“Better Man” (Little Big Town)

“Body Like a Back Road” (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” (Midland)

“Tin Man” (Miranda Lambert)

Country album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Producer of the year, non-classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Music video

“Up All Night” — (Beck)

“Makeba” — (Jain)

“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z)

“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) Tiffith, video producers

“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

Music film

One More Time With Feeling (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds)

Long Strange Trip (The Grateful Dead)

The Defiant Ones (Various Artists)

Soundbreaking (Various Artists)