LIST: The ‘Essential’ 2017 Christmas TV Special Guide

Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pentatonix performs during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

I’ve mainly focused on only the most essential of the prime time network holiday specials…especially if you plan on watching with kids or grand kids.

Check out a complete schedule of holiday specials for those with the most robust of cable TV systems.

 

Tuesday, November 28:

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 7 p.m. on CBS

 

Wednesday, November 29:

85th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center: 7 p.m. on NBC

 

Thursday, November 30:

A Charlie Brown Christmas: 7 p.m. on ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney, Magical Holiday Celebration: 8 p.m. on ABC

 

Wednesday, December 6:

A Very Pentatonix Christmas: 7 p.m. on NBC

 

Saturday, December 9:

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 7 p.m. on CBS

Frosty The Snowman: 8 p.m. on CBS

Frosty Returns: 8:30 p.m. on CBS

 

Saturday, December 16:

I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown: 7 p.m. on CBS

 

Sunday, December 17:

A Christmas Story Live: 7 p.m. on Fox

 

Click Here for a full list of holiday shows through the end of the year.

 

 

