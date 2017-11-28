LIST: The ‘Essential’ 2017 Christmas TV Special Guide

I’ve mainly focused on only the most essential of the prime time network holiday specials…especially if you plan on watching with kids or grand kids.
Check out a complete schedule of holiday specials for those with the most robust of cable TV systems.
Tuesday, November 28:
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 7 p.m. on CBS
Wednesday, November 29:
85th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center: 7 p.m. on NBC
Thursday, November 30:
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 7 p.m. on ABC
The Wonderful World of Disney, Magical Holiday Celebration: 8 p.m. on ABC
Wednesday, December 6:
A Very Pentatonix Christmas: 7 p.m. on NBC
Saturday, December 9:
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 7 p.m. on CBS
Frosty The Snowman: 8 p.m. on CBS
Frosty Returns: 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Saturday, December 16:
I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown: 7 p.m. on CBS
Sunday, December 17:
A Christmas Story Live: 7 p.m. on Fox
