LIST: The ‘Essential’ 2017 Christmas TV Special Guide

I’ve mainly focused on only the most essential of the prime time network holiday specials…especially if you plan on watching with kids or grand kids.

Check out a complete schedule of holiday specials for those with the most robust of cable TV systems.

Tuesday, November 28:

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 7 p.m. on CBS

Wednesday, November 29:

85th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center: 7 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, November 30:

A Charlie Brown Christmas: 7 p.m. on ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney, Magical Holiday Celebration: 8 p.m. on ABC

Wednesday, December 6:

A Very Pentatonix Christmas: 7 p.m. on NBC

Saturday, December 9:

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 7 p.m. on CBS

Frosty The Snowman: 8 p.m. on CBS

Frosty Returns: 8:30 p.m. on CBS

Saturday, December 16:

I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown: 7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, December 17:

A Christmas Story Live: 7 p.m. on Fox

Click Here for a full list of holiday shows through the end of the year.