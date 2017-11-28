All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Starbucks Is Releasing a 2nd Red Holiday Cup

Filed Under: Christmas, Holidays, Starbucks
(Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

After debuting their annual holiday cup earlier this month, Starbucks will release a second red cup starting on November 28 for a limited time.

People reports that the new solid red color features a big white heart and two hands sketched around it, and aims to “encourage customers to recognize those who fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season by writing that person’s name in the heart of the cup.”

The cup was designed by Starbucks Creative Studio’s Jordan Kay, who also illustrated the first cup released this holiday season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live