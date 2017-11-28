Starbucks Is Releasing a 2nd Red Holiday Cup

After debuting their annual holiday cup earlier this month, Starbucks will release a second red cup starting on November 28 for a limited time.

People reports that the new solid red color features a big white heart and two hands sketched around it, and aims to “encourage customers to recognize those who fill their heart and embody goodness this holiday season by writing that person’s name in the heart of the cup.”

Fill this heart with those who fill yours. #GiveGood pic.twitter.com/eTtqtdnZOc — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 28, 2017

The cup was designed by Starbucks Creative Studio’s Jordan Kay, who also illustrated the first cup released this holiday season.