Big Bang’s Johnny Galecki to Guest-Star on Roseanne Reboot

Before he was super-famous for playing Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki was perhaps best known as Darlene’s boyfriend David on Roseanne.

Now Roseanne Barr has revealed on Twitter that Galecki will return to the role for the sitcom’s upcoming reboot on ABC. “We have got our Johnny Galecki back on Roseanne this episode,” Barr tweeted on Tuesday. “What a joy to work with such a deeply empathetic actor. Very moving for all of us. #JOY.”

ET adds that the 42-year-old Galecki is rehearsing his episode this week and will shoot it on Friday. Back in September, co-star Sara Gilbert (who played Darlene) told ET that the reboot was in talks to bring Galecki back.

The tenth season of Roseanne will premiere on ABC sometime in 2018.

