BREAKING: Matt Lauer Fired From NBC Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

NBC has fired longtime TODAY host Mat Lauer for sexual misbehavior. The news was delivered on-air Wednesday morning by Lauer’s TODAY co-host, Savannah Guthrie. In a staff memo from which Guthrie read aloud, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack added that the single complaint of “inappropriate sexual misbehavior in the workplace” was received Monday night and was the first to ever be lodged against Lauer throughout his NBC career.

However, Lack added, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Meanwhile, Guthrie added on-air, “This is a sad morning at TODAY and NBC News…As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

However, Guthrie added she’s also heartbroken for any victims and that “it’s long overdue” for women to come forward against abusive co-workers.