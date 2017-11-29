All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

BREAKING: Matt Lauer Fired From NBC Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Greg Hewitt Show, Matt Lauer, The Today Show
Matt Lauer image credit: © Anthony Behar Background image credit: © Sipa USA

NBC has fired longtime TODAY host Mat Lauer for sexual misbehavior. The news was delivered on-air Wednesday morning by Lauer’s TODAY co-host, Savannah Guthrie. In a staff memo from which Guthrie read aloud, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack added that the single complaint of “inappropriate sexual misbehavior in the workplace” was received Monday night and was the first to ever be lodged against Lauer throughout his NBC career.

However, Lack added, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Meanwhile, Guthrie added on-air, “This is a sad morning at TODAY and NBC News…As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

However, Guthrie added she’s also heartbroken for any victims and that “it’s long overdue” for women to come forward against abusive co-workers.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live